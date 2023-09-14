Ghanaian television personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi has advised Ghanaian men to spend wisely when they are in love

The fashionista, who has been married for over 30 years, disclosed that her parents taught her how to have sex before her wedding

In an interview with TV3's Berla Mundi, the relationship expert begged women to be self-independent

Ghanaian media personality Dr. Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi, popularly called Akumaa Mama Zimbi, has cautioned the youth against spending on their partners before marriage.

The Ghana Institute of Journalism, graduate and relationship expert shared her opinion on trending relationship topics on the Day Show with Berla Mundi.

Akuma Mama Zimbi, famously known for her giant headwrap, emphatically stated that;

In relationships, we don't spend on each other unless it is your birthday. When you are giving it to me, it is a gift. You are not giving it to me to have intimacy with me.

In the relationship, you don't assume the role of a father or mother, neither a husband or wife.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi says women shouldn't get excited when a man professes love to them

Akumaa Mama Zimbi added that Ghanaian women shouldn't go mad when their boyfriends make their intentions known to them.

Don't go mad if someone tells you they love you. You should know yourself. My parents told me growing up that you are a beautiful woman.

Your eyes are beautiful, your beautiful nose, your dental arrangement, and your teeth are beautiful. You have thick lips. So they anyone tell you this to sleep with you.

Although my father was a policeman, the little they gave me, I was happy. I wasn’t jealous of anyone. I wasn’t jealous of anyone thing.

So what do you want someone to waste you? You give that person all the styles. You even steal your parent’s money for that guy.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi takes the benefits of learning how to have sex

The relationship coach, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, revealed that it is essential for couples to learn how to have sex, just like any other activity or sport.

When you marry, you should be able to let your partner appreciate you. When it comes to intimacy, you should learn it. My parents taught me how to have it. The Ga Adangbe are taught how to have sex during Dipo.

