Curvy Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu shared lovely pictures from her adventure in Dubai on her Instagram page, @bintu_hajia

The activities she took part in were quad biking as well as exploring the desert and psoing with a parrot

Many people gushed over how shtunnign she looked in the photos

Curvy Ghanaian model Hajia Bintu has shared an update on how she was spending her time in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Hajia Bintu goes on an adventure in Dubai. Image Credit: @bintu_hajia

Hajia Bintu goes to Dubai

Hajia Bintu took to her Instagram page to share lovely pictures of how she was spending her time at the desert in Dubai.

She rocked a fitted bodysuit in the form of a shorts which flaunted her fine curves and fine skin. To protect her frontal lace wig from the dust, she covered her head with a scarf.

As part of activities in the desert, Hajia Bintu went quad biking, and later on played with a parrot which she posed elegantly with in photos.

Captioning the post, she noted that she is enjoying ehr adventure in the foreign land. She wrote:

Adventures are calling, and I must go. Trip organized by @eyesindubai1

Below is a carousel post of Hajia Bintu spending time in the desert in Dubai.

Ghanaians gush over Hajia Bintu's curves

The comment section as filled with many of Hajia Bintu'a admirers gushing over her rather than talking about her adventure in Dubai.

bangboy_beni said:

No skill no talent ..just body and vibes...life too easy for woman

loopsy_ft said:

Eii Bintu will kill us, much love babe.

anitah_viper said:

That curvy body some thing will kill a man

martins_105 said:

All SHADES of BLACK

onpablomoni said:

Bintu with the meat

_89.ed said:

Eiii awurade body paa nie

