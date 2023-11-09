Akumaa Mama Zimbi, known for her large scarves, recently revealed that she uses them to carry personal items like spectacles and car keys when she goes out

Putting an end to speculation, she clarified that she never keeps money in the scarf, but she did not give any reason

Fans were amazed by her practical yet stylish approach, adding to her mystique

Akumaa Mama Zimbi, a prominent personality known for her distinct fashion sense, has long intrigued the public with her oversized scarves, a constant companion to her outfits.

Speculation has swirled about the contents of these large scarves, with rumours suggesting she keeps personal items hidden within.

Putting an end to the curiosity, Mama Zimbi recently disclosed the purpose behind her unique accessory during an interview on TV3.

A collage of Akumaa Mama Zimbi in her signature huge scarf Photo credit: Akumaa Mama Zimbi Source: Facebook

In the candid conversation, Mama Zimbi clarified that she often uses her massive scarves as a convenient storage space for essential personal belongings when she ventures outdoors.

To the surprise of many, she demonstrated her scarf's functionality by retrieving her spectacles and car keys from its folds. The revelation astonished onlookers, who had been left wondering about the scarf's purpose.

Despite the widespread curiosity, Mama Zimbi emphatically stated that she never stores money in her scarf, putting to rest any monetary speculations.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

Her explanation gave fans and admirers an intriguing glimpse into her practical fashion choices, showcasing the fusion of style and functionality in her iconic scarf-wearing habit. The revelation has only added to Mama Zimbi's mystique, leaving the public even more fascinated by her unique fashion statements.

Many who watched the video commented, and some have been collated below:

@deborah7830 said:

She is amazing She always sticks to our cultural clothes like Rawlings wife. Beautiful always young looking lady

@jabulanisena6288 wrote:

I love this woman she is herself and created a brand for herself. Go higher madam

@maudakua940 said:

Bella wants to know where the money is

@graceanning4346 wrote:

Look at how the guy is

@jephthah48 said:

Akumah mama the living legend.

@Magazia1 wrote:

The one and only mama zimbi ❤❤❤❤

@emmanuelmensahkwofie2278 said:

Eaiiiiiiiii! Mama Akumaa Mama Zimbe

Mama Zimbi Looks Unrecognisable After Taking Off Heavy Scarf After Many Years

Earlier, Ghanaian media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi surprised fans by ditching her iconic giant scarf, revealing her hairline shifted backwards, possibly due to the scarf's heat.

The photos, circulating on YEN.com.gh, mark her rare appearance without the signature accessory.

Mama Zimbi, who has maintained a low social media profile, has sparked discussions among her followers with this unexpected change.

