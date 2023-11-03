Kofi Adomah Nwawani's wife. Mrs Miracle Nwawani has been sworn in as the Benkumhene of Gomoa Amanful

This has made Kofi Adomah Nwawani rescind his decision to keep his wife's identity under wraps

The video of the traditional rites of passage for the new Benkumhene has gotten many netizens talking

Renowned broadcaster of Angel TV and Youtuber, Kofi Adomah Nwawani has finally revealed the face of his partner, posting a picture of her wife on Facebook.

This comes after the wife, Mrs Miracle Nwawani was installed as the new Benkumhene of Gomoa Amanful in the Gomoa West district of Central region.

In a video of the traditional rites of passage for Mrs Nwawani, she was seen on the shoulders of strong men as they forced her through the process.

Kofi Adomah Nwawani's wife Photo source: Instagram/KofiAdomahNwawani, Instagram/Zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Kofi Adomah Nwawani unveils the face of his wife after she becomes Benkumhene

As custom demands in Gomoa Amanful, where Mrs Nwawani is set to become the new Benkumhene, libation was poured, consecrating her into the new responsibility.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the video, you could spot a white ram which is also summed to be sacrificed as part of the rites of passage.

The broadcaster took to social media, rescinding her decision to keep her wife's identity under wraps.

In a Facebook , the broadcaster who resigned from Multimedia Group Limited in 2018, wrote:

“Mrs. Miracle Adomah. We agree to show your face now because you are now the Benkumhene of Gomoa Amanful. Your face is no longer just for your husband and family but for the People of Gomoa Amanful. Ayikoo.”

Netizens react as Mrs Adomah Nwawani is captured by her

Many netizens have been stricken by the approach to how Kofi Adomah Nwawani's wife was sworn into her new royal role.

bibiogofficial said

Wey compulsory leadership that

joewayabena said

What would happen to her if she refused ? Can someone plz educate me ?

fiifi_hanson said

So why the gidigidi, what will happen if they are gentle with what they are doing?

nana_yawb said

Somebody’s wife wey dem carry am laidat? If e be me ah like I go bore oh

Banda Ahenkro confers development queen on Kofi Adomah's wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had an exclusive chat with Kofi Adomah Nwawani who disclosed that his wife had become enstooled as Development Queen of Banda Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

The broadcaster told YEN.com.gh that her wife's new role made him a proud husband and wished the whole world would celebrate her, eventhough he intended to be polygamous.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh