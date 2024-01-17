Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has recently opened up about when she can start stage performances in her music career

According to the socialite-turned-singer, she is not yet ready to perform her songs because she needs to go through several stages of preparation

Efia Odo who launched her music career in 2023 spoke to blogger Ghkwaku

Ghanaian socialite, actress, and singer Efia Odo has spoken out about when she's likely to start stage performances.

Efia spoke to blogger Ghkwaku about her intentions in the industry.

Efia Odo speaks to blogger

In a video found on the Instagram page of blogger Ghkwaku, Efia was asked whether she'd perform at any upcoming shows.

Responding to the question, she said she was not yet ready to perform because she needs to go through several stages of training. Efia explained that a lot goes into music performances, hence, she must be adequately prepared before she starts.

Efia Odo added that it would take her about three months to learn stage dancing and choreography, adding that she would need vocal training as well.

In the video, she wore a petite gray dress and styled it with dark shades. Efia danced and spinned around in the video. Watch below.

After starting her music career, Efia Odo released her first song in January 2023 titled Getting To The Bag. The music video for the song was a sensual one in which Efia posed atop a motorbike and danced while wearing a see-through dress. The song was met with several controversies from the public but Efia ignored them and went on to release another song titled Freak.

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the post. See some below.

innocent_rocky said:

U go type her skin taya

p.boatemaa said:

You are very beautiful baby girl

iamamangebell said:

I just admire this lady

abele.blogs said:

Her skin

