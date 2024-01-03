Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo showed off her brand new Maserati Levante in a video she shared on her official Snapchat account

She hinted that it was her new baby that had arrived home as she gave her fervent fans a look into the plush interior

While some claimed she was just showing off, others also congratulated her in the comments

Famous Ghanaian reality TV star and socialite Efia Odo caused a stir on social media when she showed off her brand-new Maserati Levante.

Efia Odo shows off her Maserati Levante. Image Credit: @Efiaodo1

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo shows off her brand-new Maserati Levante

In the video Efia Odo shared on her official Snapchat account that was screen recorded and circulated on social media, she was seen driving her brand new car.

The famous model shared a picture of the Maserati Levante and captioned it,

"My baby's home"

Efia Odo gave her fans a look into the luxury car by showing off the dashboard area and the steering wheel.

Video of Efia Odo showing off her brand new Maserati Levante.

Ghanaians react to a video of Efia Odo showing off her new car

The video sparked diverse opinions from fans on social media. While some claimed she was just showing off, others also congratulated her.

Below are some of the comments:

opoku_simpeh said:

Settings 2024 we are still living this lifestyle

flashyflashydon said:

Congrats @efia_odo

Efia Odo reacts as news of her new car hits the internet

Reacting to the news of her new car, Efia Odo took to her official X account and wrote:

New year new whip

Below it a post by Efia Odo as news of her new car hit the internet.

Stonebwoy buys a new Bentley, gives fans a look inside the car

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian Dancehall music superstar Stonebwoy is the latest Bentley car owner in town.

The new car, which is in a tint of black colour, has already been registered with a customised licence number.

A video of the Bentley has surfaced online showing the 1GAD, as fans choose to call Stonebwoy, having a feel of the car.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh