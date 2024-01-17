Nana Kwame Bediako, in an interview on Asempa Radio, expressed frustration about Ghanaians prying into his wealth

The leader of The New Force said the important thing was not how he made his money, but what he had to offer Ghanaians as a leader

He added that he felt some people were jealous of him, which was why they always questioned the source of his wealth

The founder and leader of The New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, is unhappy with Ghanaians who are curious about his wealth. In an interview on Asempa Radio, he said that his source of income is irrelevant and that his leadership qualities are more important.

Bediako said he had a vision for Ghana, which differed from the current situation and challenges in the existing system. He added that he wanted to use his skills, experience, and resources to empower Ghanaians.

The business mogul also said that some people were jealous of him, so they always raised questions about his wealth.

He asked Ghanaians to focus on what he could do for them as a leader and not where he got his money from. He added that he had a bold and innovative vision for Ghana. He revealed that he had a plan for Ghana, which should be the priority of the populace.

Cheddar reveals how he became a millionaire

In another story, Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar, has explained how he made his first million pounds and accrued his wealth.

The presidential aspirant said he became a millionaire in his early 20s after starting businesses in the UK.

Bediako explained on Citi TV that he sold scrap and had ventures in the telecommunications industry.

