Ghanaian entrepreneur Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has shared the story of his first business venture – a poultry farm.

Cheddar revealed that he started his entrepreneurial journey with two fowls, eventually turning it into a successful poultry farm.

This was contained in a video that has resurfaced from an interview that was conducted in 2020 with GHOne.

Cheddar started the poultry business, which flourished and helped take care of his education

Although the interview took place in 2020, it resurfaced online amid Cheddar's recent media tour announcing his presidential ambitions for the 2024 elections.

During the interview, Cheddar highlighted the impact of his poultry farm on his family's financial situation. The profits from selling fowls were used to pay his school fees and support his brother.

"I was a poultry farmer, I was very young. I bought a hen and a male fowl, and it started laying eggs because I wanted eggs, and they became chickens, and they became a poultry farm. My mum sold the chicken and eggs to pay my fees and to help me and my other brother to live."

Cheddar Speaks On Source Of Wealth Again, Explains How He Made Million Pounds

Meanwhile, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, shared insights into how he made his first million pounds at the age of 21.

He attributed his early success to ventures such as selling scrap and telecommunications businesses, emphasising that he started investing at a young age.

Bediako disclosed that he reinvested $20,000 from his initial million-dollar earnings into establishing a nightclub in Ghana, eventually making $75,000 from its sale in 2002.

Cheddar touched the lives of deprived people

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Cheddar is known for making generous donations to help the less fortunate in society.

Some of his kind gestures include paying fees and feeding people on the street.

Aside from his taste for quality designer clothes, Cheddar has earned a reputation for his luxury whips.

