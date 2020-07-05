Nana Kwame Bediako's biography: Age, family, property, educational background, career
Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, industrialist, philanthropist, and real estate mogul. He is the founder and CEO of the Kwarleyz Group. This umbrella company encompasses numerous brands, including Belfast City & Property management, Petronia City Construction, and Wonda World Estates.
The accomplished businessman rose from humble beginnings into the accomplished business magnate he is today. So, just who is Nana Kwame Bediako? Here is a brief look at his details.
Profile summary
- Full name: Nana Kwame Bediako
- Other name: Freedom Jacob Caesar
- Nickname: Cheddar
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: February 13, 1980
- Age: 42 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac: Aquarius
- Place of birth: Kumasi, Ghana
- Current residence: Bel Air, Los Angeles, California
- Nationality: Ghanaian
- Ethnicity: Black
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5' 8"
- Height in centimetres: 172
- Weight in pounds: 154
- Weight in kilograms: 70
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Marital status: Married
- Wife: Ruby Bediako
- Profession: Entrepreneur
- Alma Mater: University of Westminster, Accra Academy, Apam Secondary School
- Net worth: $500 million
Nana Kwame Bediako's biography
How old is Nana Kwame Bediako? The entrepreneur is currently 42 years old, having been born on February 13, 1980, in Kumasi, Ghana. While his father was remarkably wealthy, his mother (who brought him up) was quite poor. Nana grew up alongside his brother and later honed his entrepreneurial skills under his father's watch.
Education
The accomplished businessman attended Accra Academy for his primary school studies. He then joined Apam Secondary School for his high school studies and then got enrolled into Waltham Forest College in the United Kingdom. He is also an alumnus of the University of Westminster in London.
What does Nana Kwame Bediako do?
After leaving university, Kwame founded a UK-based telecommunications company known as Global Telecommunications and Utilities. Within a short time, he had a significant number of customers. He later sold the company to an investor for £410,000. With the sale proceeds, he headed back to his native Ghana and ventured into real estate.
His lengthy presence in the Ghanaian real estate industry has seen him grow into one of the industry's most notable and influential figures. His company, The Kwarleyz Group, has investments and business interests in the Ghanaian and international real estate sectors.
Companies
Here is a look at the different firms under the Kwarleyz Group.
- Wonda World Estates: This development company deals with city planning and urban development in West Africa. The company's clients include business executives, luxury enthusiasts, families, corporate entities, and governments.
- Petronia City Development Ltd: This is a multi-use city development project sitting on a whopping 2000 acres that aims to provide a fully integrated business hub for the education, financial, mining, oil, and gas industries in West Africa. The project is on the western side of Ghana, close to the Yaabew and Beahun communities.
- BELFAST City Management: This city management, property, and luxury concierge company that focuses on providing class-leading professional services to corporate and individual clients.
- New Africa Foundation: This charitable organisation seeks to provide social and civic support on problems that humanitarian organisations and governments often overlook.
Nana Kwame has developed more than 500 residential units in Accra through his different companies. He is renowned for his upscale developments, such as the Kwarleyz Apartments and NO.1 Oxford Street.
Who is the wife of Nana Kwame Bediako?
The business mogul has a wife known as Ruby Bediako. The two have been married for several years, ever since Kwame was 19 years old. The two have been blessed with three children. Ruby often appears in Kwame's Instagram posts in which he fondly refers to her as the 'princess of Africa.'
What is the net worth of Nana Kwame Bediako?
According to Apumone, Nana Kwame Bediako's net worth is allegedly worth $500 million. However, this is not an official net worth figure.
Nana Kwame Bediako's properties
The businessman has numerous cars and houses to his name.
Nana Kwame Bediako's cars
Kwame is a car enthusiast and owns several cars. Here is a look at the vehicles in his current collection.
- Rezvani Tank: This is an off-road vehicle manufactured by Rezvani Motors in Irvine, California. It is powered by a 6.4-litre V8 engine that outputs 500 horsepower.
- Mercedes Maybach: The businessman owns two of these with customised number plates with 'FJIC' and 'FJ2C' labels. The letters and numbers are derived from Kwame's other name, Freedom Jacob Caesar.
- Mercedes 300SL Gullwing: This is a nice-looking sports car that features gull wings, as its name suggests. The car is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine capable of outputting 215 horsepower.
- Rolls-Royce Cullinan: This luxurious vehicle is powered by a 6.8-litre V12 engine capable of 563 horsepower. It has frequently featured in Nana's social media posts.
- Lamborghini Aventador: This is an exotic sports car powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine. It has a current market price of about $498,258 for the 2022 model.
Houses
Kwame's interest in the real estate industry has seen him build numerous housing units in Ghana and other countries. Here is a look at the most notable ones.
- Kwarleyz Residence in Accra
- No.1 Oxford Street in Accra
- Belgravia in the Airport Residential Area in Accra
- Bel Air Crest on Fifth Circular Road, Accra
- Avenue Lincoln on Julius Nyerere Road, Accra
- No.2 Oxford Street in Accra (ongoing)
Nana Kwame Bediako's house
Kwame reportedly owns houses in the United Kingdom, Dubai, and Ghana. In 2020, he bought a $7 million mansion in Bel Air, Los Angeles, California. He was reportedly inspired to buy the house and renovate it after visiting the Versace House in Italy.
Nana Kwame Bediako is undoubtedly an accomplished modern-day businessman. His vision and presence in the Ghanaian real estate industry are indeed remarkable. His success at a very early age is also quite inspirational.
