Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, industrialist, philanthropist, and real estate mogul. He is the founder and CEO of the Kwarleyz Group. This umbrella company encompasses numerous brands, including Belfast City & Property management, Petronia City Construction, and Wonda World Estates.

The accomplished businessman rose from humble beginnings into the accomplished business magnate he is today. So, just who is Nana Kwame Bediako? Here is a brief look at his details.

Profile summary

Full name: Nana Kwame Bediako

Nana Kwame Bediako Other name: Freedom Jacob Caesar

Freedom Jacob Caesar Nickname : Cheddar

: Cheddar Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: February 13, 1980

February 13, 1980 Age : 42 years old (as of 2022)

: 42 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Kumasi, Ghana

Kumasi, Ghana Current residence: Bel Air, Los Angeles, California

Bel Air, Los Angeles, California Nationality : Ghanaian

: Ghanaian Ethnicity : Black

: Black Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5' 8"

: 5' 8" Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in pounds: 154

154 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Ruby Bediako

Ruby Bediako Profession: Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Alma Mater: University of Westminster, Accra Academy, Apam Secondary School

University of Westminster, Accra Academy, Apam Secondary School Net worth: $500 million

Nana Kwame Bediako's biography

How old is Nana Kwame Bediako? The entrepreneur is currently 42 years old, having been born on February 13, 1980, in Kumasi, Ghana. While his father was remarkably wealthy, his mother (who brought him up) was quite poor. Nana grew up alongside his brother and later honed his entrepreneurial skills under his father's watch.

Education

The accomplished businessman attended Accra Academy for his primary school studies. He then joined Apam Secondary School for his high school studies and then got enrolled into Waltham Forest College in the United Kingdom. He is also an alumnus of the University of Westminster in London.

What does Nana Kwame Bediako do?

After leaving university, Kwame founded a UK-based telecommunications company known as Global Telecommunications and Utilities. Within a short time, he had a significant number of customers. He later sold the company to an investor for £410,000. With the sale proceeds, he headed back to his native Ghana and ventured into real estate.

His lengthy presence in the Ghanaian real estate industry has seen him grow into one of the industry's most notable and influential figures. His company, The Kwarleyz Group, has investments and business interests in the Ghanaian and international real estate sectors.

Companies

Here is a look at the different firms under the Kwarleyz Group.

Wonda World Estates: This development company deals with city planning and urban development in West Africa. The company's clients include business executives, luxury enthusiasts, families, corporate entities, and governments.

This development company deals with city planning and urban development in West Africa. The company's clients include business executives, luxury enthusiasts, families, corporate entities, and governments. Petronia City Development Ltd: This is a multi-use city development project sitting on a whopping 2000 acres that aims to provide a fully integrated business hub for the education, financial, mining, oil, and gas industries in West Africa. The project is on the western side of Ghana, close to the Yaabew and Beahun communities.

This is a multi-use city development project sitting on a whopping 2000 acres that aims to provide a fully integrated business hub for the education, financial, mining, oil, and gas industries in West Africa. The project is on the western side of Ghana, close to the Yaabew and Beahun communities. BELFAST City Management: This city management, property, and luxury concierge company that focuses on providing class-leading professional services to corporate and individual clients.

This city management, property, and luxury concierge company that focuses on providing class-leading professional services to corporate and individual clients. New Africa Foundation: This charitable organisation seeks to provide social and civic support on problems that humanitarian organisations and governments often overlook.

Nana Kwame has developed more than 500 residential units in Accra through his different companies. He is renowned for his upscale developments, such as the Kwarleyz Apartments and NO.1 Oxford Street.

Who is the wife of Nana Kwame Bediako?

The business mogul has a wife known as Ruby Bediako. The two have been married for several years, ever since Kwame was 19 years old. The two have been blessed with three children. Ruby often appears in Kwame's Instagram posts in which he fondly refers to her as the 'princess of Africa.'

What is the net worth of Nana Kwame Bediako?

According to Apumone, Nana Kwame Bediako's net worth is allegedly worth $500 million. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

Nana Kwame Bediako's properties

The businessman has numerous cars and houses to his name.

Nana Kwame Bediako's cars

Kwame is a car enthusiast and owns several cars. Here is a look at the vehicles in his current collection.

Rezvani Tank : This is an off-road vehicle manufactured by Rezvani Motors in Irvine, California. It is powered by a 6.4-litre V8 engine that outputs 500 horsepower.

: This is an off-road vehicle manufactured by Rezvani Motors in Irvine, California. It is powered by a 6.4-litre V8 engine that outputs 500 horsepower. Mercedes Maybach: The businessman owns two of these with customised number plates with 'FJIC' and 'FJ2C' labels. The letters and numbers are derived from Kwame's other name, Freedom Jacob Caesar.

The businessman owns two of these with customised number plates with 'FJIC' and 'FJ2C' labels. The letters and numbers are derived from Kwame's other name, Freedom Jacob Caesar. Mercedes 300SL Gullwing: This is a nice-looking sports car that features gull wings, as its name suggests. The car is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine capable of outputting 215 horsepower.

This is a nice-looking sports car that features gull wings, as its name suggests. The car is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine capable of outputting 215 horsepower. Rolls-Royce Cullinan: This luxurious vehicle is powered by a 6.8-litre V12 engine capable of 563 horsepower. It has frequently featured in Nana's social media posts.

This luxurious vehicle is powered by a 6.8-litre V12 engine capable of 563 horsepower. It has frequently featured in Nana's social media posts. Lamborghini Aventador: This is an exotic sports car powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine. It has a current market price of about $498,258 for the 2022 model.

Houses

Kwame's interest in the real estate industry has seen him build numerous housing units in Ghana and other countries. Here is a look at the most notable ones.

Kwarleyz Residence in Accra

No.1 Oxford Street in Accra

Belgravia in the Airport Residential Area in Accra

Bel Air Crest on Fifth Circular Road, Accra

Avenue Lincoln on Julius Nyerere Road, Accra

No.2 Oxford Street in Accra (ongoing)

Nana Kwame Bediako's house

Kwame reportedly owns houses in the United Kingdom, Dubai, and Ghana. In 2020, he bought a $7 million mansion in Bel Air, Los Angeles, California. He was reportedly inspired to buy the house and renovate it after visiting the Versace House in Italy.

Nana Kwame Bediako is undoubtedly an accomplished modern-day businessman. His vision and presence in the Ghanaian real estate industry are indeed remarkable. His success at a very early age is also quite inspirational.

