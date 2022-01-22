Ghana's foremost blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has given a detailed explanation of why some veterans have become poor

The veterans, including Psalm Adjeteyfio, are constantly in the news begging for money for their survival

Ameyaw has said that those veterans did not have the real chance to make real money, and so they cannot be blamed for their current situation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Ghanaian media person, Ameyaw Debrah, has explained why some veteran actors and actresses have become poor and turned into beggars.

These veterans include Taxi Driver actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, Kumiwa, Adwoa Pee, just to mention a few, who have made headlines recently.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Ameyaw Debrah noted that those actors and actresses did not have the opportunity to make money back then.

A collage of Kumiwa, Ameyaw Debrah, and TT. Photo credit: @ameyawdebrah211 @delayghana/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Charley this is sad. But those people never had the real chance to make real money,” Ameyaw said in the interview.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He indicated that for instance, the social media platforms that exist today were not there in the days of TT and his contemporaries.

Today, most of our modern-day actors and actresses like Nana Ama McBrown, Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari, Van Vicker, Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, and the likes, are making good use of social media to make money.

They are also serving as ambassadors for many brands and they are offered huge sums for their contracts.

Ameyaw, therefore, underscored the fact that it is not that the veterans were lazy, but the avenues to make money were simply not there.

List of former stars who have turned beggars

YEN.com.gh earlier published the list of veterans who have made headlines for begging for money from Ghanaians.

The veterans are Psalm Adjeteyfio, Emmanuel Armah, Kumiwa, Adwoa Pee, and William Addo, who has gone blind.

Many have decried the trend as a good number of the stars who entertained Ghanaians in the early days of television are constantly in the news begging for survival.

It is sad to note also that some of these depended on begging to live until their unfortunate death.

Psalm Adjeteyfio blames mother for his misfortunes

Psalm Adjeteyfio, who has been tagged a "notorious beggar" has accused the mother of being behind his constant misfortunes for initiating him into a shrine as an infant.

According to TT, as the actor is popularly known, it took his stepmother for him to trace the root of the woes he is experiencing now.

He said the stepmother took him to see a spiritual lady, who after praying for him, said that the actions his mother took years ago are the cause of his problems now.

Source: YEN.com.gh