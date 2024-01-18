Ghanaian musicians Shatta Wale and Medikal gave their followers a show as they displayed incredible dance moves in a video on X

They danced to a song that seemed to be an unreleased song by Medikal. Shatta Wale acted as a thief in the video while Medikal caught him in the act

Many people shared how much they loved seeing them together and how the video made them laugh

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has joined rapper Medikal to release a hilarious comedy video that has thrilled fans on social media.

Medikal who loves to show his humorous side once again entertained his fans with the video.

Medikal and Shatta Wale

In the video found on Medikal's page on X, formerly Twitter, Shatta is seen hilariously attempting to do away with Medikal's money. Unfortunately for him, Medikal caught him and stopped him.

Just after he was caught, Shatta Wale turned to Medikal and they began dancing to the beat of the song playing in the background.

Fans believe the song is an unreleased single by Medikal which will break records when it's released.

Netizens who saw the video could not hide how they felt after seeing the two musicians who are more like brothers having fun and joking around.

The video also sparked rumours about whether a new song by the two artistes could be coming soon. Fans believe the video is a promotion for an upcoming song.

Watch the hilarious video below.

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video. See some below.

lechiboroni said:

Concert naa tell me how you’ll get a feature with lil Wayne ⁉️‍♂️

lilchurchill said:

Ghana music now turn comedy Aw

ajblueofficial said:

Nii Armah di3

Banger ✌

kojopokualthe said:

The money them dey play with am be uncle richie en own…mmoa

dickies444 added:

The Grammy go hard

jeffdapson said:

But why wale act the thief?

kikiwaynne said:

U Dey want do ur self someway bi buh still u Dey look Jon bro

Source: YEN.com.gh