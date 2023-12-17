Ghanaian rapper Medikal hosted his Plotting and Planning concert on Saturday, December 16, 2023

Star performers such as Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata, Wendy Shay and other A-list artistes mounted the stage to thrill patrons

YEN.com.gh has compiled some videos showing the moments the top-tier performers delighted fans with electrifying performances

The much-publicised Plotting and Planning concert with Ghanaian rapper Medikal happened at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Saturday, December 16.

Top-tier Ghanaian artistes such as Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata, Wendy Shay and other acclaimed musicians mounted the stage to thrill patrons.

Planning and Plotting: Shatta Wale and other musicians perform at Medikal's concert. Photo credit: planningandplotting.

Source: Instagram

When the renowned musicians ascended the stage, they moved the audience with back-to-back bangers. Shatta Wale and Medikal emanated heartwarming energy and vibes when the former appeared on stage to perform.

YEN.com.gh has captured some videos from the concert for your viewing.

The moment rapper Medikal made a grand entry to his Planning and Plotting concert:

Kofi Kinaata thrills patrons at Medika's Planning and Plotting concert:

1Don Shatta Wale joins Medikal on stage at the latter's Planning and Plotting concert:

