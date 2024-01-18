Chef Faila Abdul Razak broke down into tears when she spoke about her family, and her attempt for the Guinness World Record cook-a-thon, among other things in an interview with Cookietee on TV3's New Day

She highlighted that the attempt was to bring to light the struggles of young girls living in the North and to change the story of her family

She further stated that due to the immense support she received, she wanted to go on and on despite cooking for 10 days

Chef Faila Abdul Razak got emotional on live TV, as she opened up about the motivation behind her recent Guinness World Record (GWR) cook-a-thon attempt.

Chef Faila speaks about her GWR cook-a-thon. Image Credit: @failaabdulrazak and @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Chef Faila gets emotional as she spoke about her GWR cook-a-thon attempt

Dunring an interview with Cookietee on TV3's New Day, Chef Faila Abdul Razak broke down into tears as she spoke about the inspiration behind her attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours.

In the video, she said that in addition to the 120-plus hours of cooking, the attempt was for her loved ones, the people who supported her in her lowest, and also saw her in her lowest self who kept on believing in her.

"Wonderful people. I will go into their offices, knock on their door and tell them, I'm not looking for money to buy clothes, I'm not looking for money to buy wigs. I'm looking out for the kind of family I shouldn't get."

While in tears, Chef Faila further stated that the attempt was to look out for the brothers and sisters she did not get in her own family.

"I'm looking for an opportunity to have a history and peace in my family. To change the story about my family, about the north, the vilification we young girls from that side of this country have gone through that we cannot see on camera," an emotional Chef Faila said.

She noted that from the 120-hour mark till when she completed her cook-a-thon at 226 hours and some minutes, those hours were dedicated to all those people and she was willing to go on and on.

Below is a snippet of the interview of Chef Faila on TV3's New Day.

Source: YEN.com.gh