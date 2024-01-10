Zackariah Ibrahim, the man who cycled from Ashaiman to Tamale, was seen in tears at Chef Faila Abdul Razak's Guinness World Record cook-a-thon event

According to reports, the young man cried heavily because he did not get to enjoy some of the exquisite meals that were shared at the cook-a-thon since it ended moments before his arrival

The video caused a stir on social media as many people sympathised with him

Zackariah Ibrahim, the man who cycled from Ashaiman to Tamale, was seen in tears as he failed to secure free food that was being served at Chef Faila Abdul Razak's Guinness World Record cook-a-thon.

Man who cycled from Ashaiman to Tamale. Image Credit: @adomtv

Source: Instagram

Man who cycled from Accra to Tamale cries in viral video

Zackariah Ibrahim was seen in tears as he arrived on his bike at the final day of Chef Faila Guinness World Record breaking cook-a-thon event at the Modern City Hotel.

Accoridng to Adom TV, the cyclist arrived when Chef Faila had ended her cook-a-thon attempt, thus failing to secure some of the free meals that were being distributed among the crowd of supporters at the venue.

Other supporters were seen comforting him in the video as he wiped away his tears with a handerkief.

Video of Zackariah Ibrahim crying after he failed to secure free food at Chef Faila's cook-a-thon.

Ghanaians react to the video of Zackariah Ibrahim crying at Chef Faila's cook-a-thon

Below are some of the reactions on the video:

dzifagray said:

Funny but honestly, this is the reality of many who depend on others.

m.d_emerald2030 said:

It's tears of joy and pride Northern blood stong waaaaa

priitines.s said:

Some people have gained weight during this marathon

abena_kwartema said:

Awwww chairman kafra

mrjamesreinhold said:

Chairman was hoping for a year marathon

officialkubolor said:

But why do I feel sad she’s ending…

vibepositivemoore said:

My question is why is he crying, after the enjoy? Or it's tears of joy

rene_fabricss said:

Why am I laughing

christaddict_ama said:

Learn how to cook chairman

pinky_says_relax said:

Free food is finished

Photos of Zackariah Ibrahim giving a gran welcome as he arrived at Chef Faila's cook-a-thon.

“We love ourselves”: Cyclist rides from Bolga to Tamale to support Chef Faila

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that a daring cyclist has travelled from Bolgatanga to Tamale in Ghana to support Chef Failatu Abdul Razak on her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon milestone.

James Kumbeni reportedly started his journey on Thursday, January 4, 2024, and arrived on Saturday, January 6.

He was captured in beautiful photos shared on the X page of the chef, which garnered reactions from online users.

Source: YEN.com.gh