A video of a Ugandan chef speaking on her planned world record attempt has gone viral online

Mama D stated that she now seeks to set a record as the person to cook for the largest number of people for the longest time

She revealed that a request has been sent to Guinness World Records for approval in order for her to proceed

Ugandan chef Dorcus Mirembe, popularly known as Mama D has announced her intent to attempt another cooking world record.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @ImaniMulungi, Mama D said she intends to set a new record as the person to cook for the largest group of people for the longest time.

Asked by the interviewer whether she intends to challenge Jesus Christ, the young lady, amidst laughter responded no.

"I am not Mother Teresa, I am not Jesus Christ, but all the love Ugandans gave me, I can only give it back that way,".

Request sent to the GWR

She revealed that a request has been sent to the Guinness World Records for approval.

This new twist comes after Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul Razak ended her ten-day cook-a-thon where she cooked for 227 hours.

Initially, Mama D cooked for 144 hours and was hoping to break the current cooking marathon record held by Irish chef, Alan Fisher, who dethroned Nigieria's Hilda Baci after cooking 119 hours and 57 minutes.

Mama D reacts to Chef Faila cook-a-thon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mama D has said she will not embark on another cooking marathon (cook-a-thon) attempt.

The Ugandan said this in reaction to news that chef, Failatu Abdul- Razak was cooking for 240 hours with the hope of dethroning the current cook-a-thon record holder, Irish Chef, Alan Fisher.

Mama D disclosed that she would not return to the kitchen with the hope of cooking for days so that she could be recognized as the individual with the longest cooking time in the world.

