Chef Faila Abdul Razak was disappointed that many A-list Ghanaian musicians such as Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy, did not travel to Tamale to support her at her cook-a-thon

She stated that Kwabena Kwabena was the only one who showed up, adding that she supports these musicians and was hoping for the same favour in return

Her statements sparked diverse opinions on social media as many shared their views

Ghanaian Chef Faila Abdul Razak expressed disappointment in A-list Ghanaian musicians for failing to show their support for her Guinness World Record (GWR) cook-a-thon.

The event was held at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale where Chef Faila cooked for 10 days which is 227 hours.

Shatta Wale, Chef Faila and Stonebwoy in photos from left to right. Image Credit: @shattawalenima, @failaabdulrazak and @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Chef Faila unhappy about Ghanaian musicians not showing up to her cook-a-thon event

In an exclusive interview with Joy Prime, Chef Faila was unhappy about the turnout of some of the A-list Ghanaian celebrities at her recently ended GWR cook-a-thon.

Her displeasure was ignited when the host of the show read social media reactions when one fan, Citar Mary, said that dancehall musician Shatta Wale promised to show up but did not.

In response Chef Faila said,

"Not a single big musician showed up for this project. Not Shatta Wale, not Stonebwoy, Samini. It was Kwabena Kwabena who passed through," she said.

She further stated that she has been supporting these musicians, adding that she makes videos singing their songs word-for-word.

"Nobody showed up, and so they owe us an apology. Or else they need to preceed to the Yaa Naa with a cow each," she said

Video of Chef Faila speaking about Ghanaian musicians not showing up to her cook-a-thon.

Reactions to the video by Ghanaians

Many people shared their views on Chef Faila's statements. Below are some of them:

gadaaphi02 said:

I believe Faila should be doing her utmost best to stay away from negativity in these moments. This PR shouldn’t be coming from herself. Some of the prominent faces from the south didn’t show up specifically for the event but happened to be in the north at the time so they stopped by. At least Shatta spoke about it, Stonebwoy made a Snapchat post and a lot more did their own. At the end it’s about Ghana not just the north. Irrespective, the support you got was overwhelming so let’s focus on that and aim higher in the future

am_aba_chocorian said:

Eiii if u listen to the end , she mentioned kwabena kwabena Ghanafo)

awuraamasarfo said:

A lot of people showed you loved so please tone down, the people who came are equally important as the ones u wanted there so concentrate on them before u inquire yourself some negative energies…

daavi_de_guyguy said:

Not a single big musician you say? But i saw Kwabena Kwabena there o or he no reach there yet? Please I'm begging you, be calming down and appreciate those who were there. Others weren't there but had you in mind and kept talking about you. You don't know their calendar and plans. Please don't over talk and make Ghanaians drop you na we(Ghanaians)diaa we go drop you if we think you becoming too much

agyaku_ said:

Ah ! Did you send them invitations that you are attempting a cook-a-thon so they should show up. They also have their schedules.

_missefe said:

But I saw kwabena kwabena oo

director_prosdel said:

Faila please tone down .

bankkeyys said:

No mind them, next time they come to Tamale to do show, it be stones they go collect

"You do all": Kwabena Kwabena travels to Tamale, supports Faila at her cook-a-thon

YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated musician Kwabena Kwabena travelled from Accra to Tamale to support Faila Abdul Razak as she attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours.

He was all smiles as he interacted with Faila behind the glass barrier and also grabbed the microphone to share some inspiring words.

The video melted many hearts as Ghanaians applauded the singer for setting an example for Ghanaian musicians as the majority of them live in Accra.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh