Mohammed Kudus played a starring role as the Black Stars drew 2-2 with Egypt in their second AFCON 2023 group game

The West Ham star scored two goals, one in each half, to secure Ghana's first point in the tournament

His performance went contrary to earlier prophecy by Pastor Jedidia Kore that the player was not going to fare well in the game

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus made 'nonsense' of a prophecy with his performance against Egypt on Thursday, January 18.

The Black Stars played the Pharaohs at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan in their second group game of AFCON 2023.

Having lost the opener 2-1 against Cape Verde, the Black Stars needed to avoid defeat and keep their chances of progressing to the knockout stages in their hands.

Prior to the Cape Verde match, a video surfaced in which Reverend Kore was purported to have predicted the scoreline of the game.

He also predicted defeat for the Black Stars in their remaining games against Egypt and Mozambique, adding that Kudus, who missed the Cape Verde game, was not going to perform well against Egypt.

Kudus scores two goals against Egypt

As if to prove Pastor Kore wrong, Kudus scored Ghana's two goals in the 2-2 draw with Egypt. He opened the scores with a powerful strike during first half injury time.

Omar Marmoush equalized for the Pharaohs in the 69th minute, but Kudus struck again two minutes later before Mostafa Mohammed equalized in the 74th minute.

The West Ham star's impressive performance won him the Man of the Match award and was nothing abysmal as the prophet had predicted.

After the game, the video of Pastor Kore's prophecy about Kudus resurfaced online, with many Ghanaians bashing him.

Pastor who saw Black Stars defeat speaks with GFA boss

Meanwhile, Pastor Jedidia Henry Kore also emerged with a new update on his prophecy that Ghana was going to lose against Egypt.

In a radio interview, the pastor indicated that he had already spoken with the GFA President Kurt Okraku and it would be best if Ghana wore red.

