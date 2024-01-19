Prophet Fire Ogya has broken his silence after his 'prophecies' about Mohammed Kudus failed to come to pass

Fire Ogya had predicted that Kudus was going to perform poorly in the Black Stars game against Egypt, but the player scored two goals

Despite the stark contrast between his prophecy and what happened in the game, Fire Ogya insisted that his prayer did the work for Kudus

Reverend Jedidia Henry Kore, the Ghanaian prophet who has been predicting the fate of the Black Stars in the AFCON 2023, has spoken after his prophecy about Mohammed Kudus failed.

Ghana played Egypt at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan in their second group game of AFCON 2023 on Thursday, January 18.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with Mohammed Kudus scoring two spectacular goals and winning the man of the match on top.

Prophet Fire Ogya's prophecy about Kudus and the player's performance

Prior to the game, Prophet Kore, also known as Fire Ogya, had 'prophesied' that Kudus, who missed the Cape Verde game, would not perform well against Egypt.

According to him, he saw Kudus chewing popcorn on the pitch, and it was a sign that the player was going to be disgraced.

Kudus' performance was in stark contrast to what the prophet had predicted. This led to a barrage of attacks on his personality from social media users.

Prophet Fire Ogya makes U-turn about Kudus prophecy

Amid the online backlash, Fire Ogya has responded, claiming that it was through his intervention that Kudus performed well.

In an interview with Kofi TV, the prophet indicated that even though what he said about Kudus was true, he prayed to get the fate changed after speaking to the GFA President, Kurt Okraku.

"I said that about Kudus but I also added that I was praying for him and the team. GFA called, and I prayed so he [Kudus] should even call me to than God," he said.

According to him, many of the things he predicted, like Egypt scoring an offside goal and praying for Ghana to get a draw, came through but people refuse to acknowledge that.

