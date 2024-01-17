A video of a Ghanaian prophet speaking about Mohammed Kudus has caused a stir on social media

The pastor revealed that Kudus will perform poorly in the AFCON tournament

He also urged Ghanaians to also pray for Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew

A Ghanaian pastor who predicted that the Black Stars will lose their first group game at the African Cup of Nations against Cape Verde has sparked reactions once again following his latest prophecy about Mohammed Kudus.

Rev Jedidia Henry Kore in a Facebook video admonished Ghanaians not to bank their hopes on the West Ham United attacker because he will underperform at the tournament.

Ghanaian pastor speaks on Kudus

Source: UGC

He also added that Jordan Ayew will excel this year and urged Ghanaians to support him with prayers.

"Remember Jordan Ayew in prayer, this year God has put a big star on Jordan Ayew, the star is not Kudus".

"If Kudus plays in the AFCON matches, he will be disgraced. In the spiritual realm, I saw him chewing popcorn on the pitch, and you need to be a prophet to understand the things I am saying".

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 likes and 2000 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video of the pastor

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video were divided in their opinions about comments made by the pastor.

Nana Asiamah Damoah commented:

Pls pray for the team so they thrive, I believe I’m your anointing and I know God can use you to let the team win

Kaba GH commented

I really proud of be a remember of zone prayer ministry. Grandpa!! Zone Love u more

Gifty Owusu indicated:

Pastor Henry God bless you more grace more oil and more wisdom

Joseph Biney wrote:

Please please papa pray for Ghana Black star

Supporters pray for Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some Ghanaian supporters in the Ivory Coast were spotted praying for the Black Stars.

In the video, the Ghanaian supporters gathered and offered prayers to God asking for divine intervention during their second group game.

Ghana must emerge victorious against Egypt and earn enough points to progress to the next stage of the tournament.

