A video of Jedidia Henry Kore responding to persons labelling him as a fake man of God is trending

The pastor who predicted doom for the Black Stars against Egypt has said he fasted about the visions God showed him

Many people who reacted to the video expressed unhappiness with the comments he made about the Black Stars

Reverend Jedidia Henry Kore, the Ghanaian pastor who stirred controversy with his pronouncement about the Black Stars has taken strong exception to comments by some people that he is a fake man of God.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @officialutvghana, the young pastor who was speaking in an interview with Okay FM prior to the Ghana vs Egypt game said he had done nothing wrong to warrant such a tag.

He said after announcing that Ghana will lose against Egypt, many people reached out to him pleading that he intercedes on behalf of the team, a request he carried out.

"Ghanaians should not call me fake when changes come. Prayer changes everything. I will be pained if you call me fake because a fake man of God cannot give accurate prophecies" he said.

Ghanaians react to the comments of the pastor

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video expressed unhappiness with the move by the pastor to meddle in football matters.

Prophet Kobena nyamadi commented:

Masa Masa do we men of God Prophecy on Football Masa u all make People the work something

AnGiê indicated:

this man must apologise to kudus

NattyBongo1 stated:

U go explain taya

animaddobismark added:

How on earth can you pray about something you have to prepare??? What this’ pastor trying to say is that w can pray without training???

Kudus wins man of the match

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus emerged as the Man of the Match in the game against Egypt

The West Ham United football player scored a brace in the match that ended 2-2 on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Kudus received the honour for his outstanding performance following the highly competitive game.

Source: YEN.com.gh