West Ham United celebrated Kudus' brace for Ghana and made a TikTok video with pictures of him celebrating

In the background of the video, they played Kweku Flick's Kudus tribute song Black Stars (Kudus Dey)

The Black Stars were put in front by Kudus twice, but both goals were cancelled out, ending the game stale mate

English football side West Ham United has shown its appreciation for its star midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who scored twice for Ghana in their second Group B AFCON fixture.

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus Photo Source: GFA

Source: Instagram

The Hammers posted a TikTok video on their official account featuring pictures of Kudus celebrating his goals with his teammates. In the background of the video, they played Kweku Flick’s Kudus tribute song titled 'Black Stars' (Kudus Dey), which praises the midfielder for his skills and talent.

The video has received thousands of views and comments from West Ham and Ghana fans, who expressed their admiration for Kudus and wished him well for the rest of the tournament.

Kudus, who joined West Ham from Ajax in the summer, has been a revelation for the London club. He has also been a key player for Ghana over the past year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kudus scored both goals for the Black Stars in their 2-2 draw with Egypt in Abidjan, putting them ahead twice with two clinical finishes. However, Egypt fought back and equalized, denying Ghana a crucial win.

Despite the disappointing result, Kudus was named the man of the match award and has been praised by Ghanaians. View The TikTok Video Here.

West Ham United sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

commented:

How are you guys getting all these Ghanaian songs

CapAlot wrote:

Kudus had a very good game but guess what? He KUD’NT save Ghana

Emma said:

how did Ajax sell Antony for 100million and sold kudus for 40million

Beautiful ladies at Ghana game

In another story, a couple of beautiful ladies were spotted during Ghana's Group B fixture against Egypt, and their beauty has stunned social media users.

Numerous ladies were spotted outside the stadium and in the stands, rocking Ghanaian football jerseys.

Some folks joked that the beauty of the ladies was the reason Ghana could not beat Egypt and drew 2:2, as their looks were too distracting.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh