Actress Martha Ankomah has set tongues wagging after sharing a photos of a little girl she calls daughter

Martha Ankomah shared the photos to celebrate the little girl's birthday on Friday, January 19, 2024

Surprised by the big revelation, some of her followers took to the comment section to react to the photos

Renowned Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah has caused a stir on social media with photos of a little girl.

The actress shared the photos of the girl, who she said was her daughter, to celebrate the little one's birthday.

Martha Ankomah flaunts little 'daughter' online Photo source: @marthaankomah

Source: Instagram

Ankomah made the big reveal of her daughter in a post on her Instagram page on Friday, January 19, 2024.

The photos showed the little girl dressed in a pink outfit with ribbons in her hair. She held balloons. Other slides had the actress' daughter wearing a yellow dress with a crown on her head.

Sharing the photos, Martha Ankomah showered love on her baby girl saying:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful lovely daughter. I love you."

Martha Ankomah's birthday post of her daughter excites Ghanaians

Martha Ankomah's post about her daughter excited her followers. Many observed the resemblance between the actress and the little girl while others joined in wishing the little girl well.

kobby.kyei said:

Happy birthday little one!

princedavidosei said:

Blessed birthday Little Queen❤️

haroldamenyah said:

Happy birthday to the beautiful one❤️

abenaquarsh1 said:

At long last we have someone to inherit the buttoks ooo

bestdeal_laptops said:

Wow you got a Twinie?Enjoy your Day Angel!

Martha Ankomah causes a stir as she flaunts cleavage

Meanwhile, Martha Ankomah recently trended online after switching from usual church-inspired ensembles to a cleavage-baring dress.

The fashion influencer who models for a top Ghanaian textile brand wore a splendid cutout dress designed with two elegant matching fabrics to make her stand out.

Martha Ankomah looked gorgeous in a short bob hairstyle and mild makeup to complete her look while flaunting her expensive jewellery set

Source: YEN.com.gh