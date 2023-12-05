Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah is trending on Instagram after switching from usual church-inspired ensembles to a cleavage-baring dress.

The fashion influencer who models for a top Ghanaian textile brand wore a splendid cutout dress designed with two elegant matching fabrics to make her stand out.

Martha Ankomah slays in elegant dresses. Photo credit: @marthaankomah

Martha Ankomah looked gorgeous in a short bob hairstyle and mild makeup to complete her look while flaunting her expensive jewellery set.

Martha Ankomah looks exquisite in a sleeveless dress dress

Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Martha Ankomah looked smoking hot in a sleeveless belted dress and black stilettos to church.

The founder of Makeup Ghana Awards, Rebecca Donkor, has commented on Martha Ankomah's photo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Therebeccadonkor stated:

Beautiful. I’m coming for the outfit

Degraftobiriyeboah stated:

Hello dear friend good evening am Yeboah from Accra. I like ur art ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Roygeneralmadcap stated:

Greatness ✌

Cityhabit.Events stated:

Beauty With Smile❤️

sammydarko1 stated:

Adorable ❤️

bra_fas stated:

See as person dey fine anyhow ❤️

opheliaacquah8 stated:

If only decency was a name.God indeed created you❤️❤️

frankbawa5 stated:

Beauty beyond the measure ❤️❤️❤️

kofikingsley_sarfo stated:

Every good gift comes from above, and every decently dressed comes from our endearing and beloved Martha Ankomah ❤️❤️❤️

leticia_ebu stated:

You made me trust you once again. I never thought I could meet a reliable and trusted person online again

