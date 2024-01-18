Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat singer King Promise looked dashing as he styled his look with a Bottega Veneta bag upon arrival in Abidjan

The 28-year-old musician is famous for investing in his looks, especially regarding his footwear choices

Some social media users have praised him for taking time off his busy schedule to support the Black Stars of Ghana as they play against Egypt

Ghanaian musician Gregory Bortey Newman, popularly called King Promise, has joined Stonebwoy and other celebrities in Abidjan to support the Ghana Black Stars ahead of their African Cup of Nations match against Egypt on January 18, 2024.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and King Promise rock classy outfits. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

Source: Instagram

The Terminator hitmaker looked dapper in a white sleeveless top and denim jeans that he exchanged pleasantries with other stars.

King Promise styled his look with an expensive Bottega Veneta side bag as he walked majestically in his designer sneakers.

Watch the video below;

King Promise poses with NFL player Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in Abidjan

NFL star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah looked ethereal in a one-piece kaftan and Mobutu hat as he joined Stonebwoy and King Promise to support the Black Stars of Ghana.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on King Promise's classy outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

jenniferefyaadjei stated:

Ghana is winning

gads_way_ stated:

Ghana 2 Egypt 1

sarponggladys364 stated:

Please, when you are coming, I won't Abidjan blue

_.iam_perony stated:

Ah, why he den stone sup

unruly_stiga stated:

He then stonebwoy wassup..??

kelly_fred_tuesborn stated:

Stonebwoy then his things, he carries his greediness too. There no wonder

Ojascott stated:

@kwadwosheldon check something to give us stone den promise why dem get problem anaa

dagaatigirl_official stated:

our men are handsome

september_khid stated:

This is what we want our bloggers to be posting: stuff about Ghana and its people, not always wasting our media space on some Boko Haram republic

Monagucciofficial stated:

Ghanaaaaaaaaaa❤️❤️❤️

abataedward3 stated:

I wish we win for all the superstars and gh

