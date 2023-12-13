A video of seasoned actress Nana Ama McBrown eating a seafood and meat platter at Aba Dope's restaurant has awed many Ghanaians

Aba Dope recorded The Empress and was surprised at how she pulled the meat and cheese while enjoying the delicious meal

The video got many people admiring Nana Ama McBrown's admiration for food

A video of actress Nana Ama McBrown enjoying a seafood and meat platter from Aba Dope's restaurant, Food Gist, has marvelled many.

Nana Ama McBrown eating at Food Gist, Aba Dope's restaurant. Image Credit: @aba_dope

Source: TikTok

Nana Ama McBrown eats at Aba Dope's restaurant

In the video, Nana Ama McBrown was elated when she was served her plate of meat platter with a mixture of seafood at Aba Dope's restaurant, Food Gist.

While enjoying her meal, Aba Dope recorded the seasoned actress and was shocked at how she loved the food.

Reacting to how The Empress ate the sumptuous meal, Aba Dope exclaimed, "Ayɛ deadly," which means, "It is deadly" when translated from Fante to English.

Video of Aba Dope recording Nana Ama McBrown while the latter was eating.

Ghanaians reacted to how Nana Ama McBrown enjoyed her meat platter at Aba Dope's restaurant

The video surprised many people as they commented on how Nana Ama McBrown chewed the meat and pulled the cheese.

Others also commented on the Onua Showtime host's love for food.

Rich ❤️Love said:

My auntie doesn’t joke with her food ❤I love u nana Ama

lupiterbarton said:

Ay3 great to 3y3 deadly much love dear ✌✌

maame konadu said:

Nana don't play with her food ooh

MaameEfeOwusuwaa said:

This is me, always supporting the food with the other hand

peasahserwahakosua said:

Nana didi ma aduane y3 akono

Source: YEN.com.gh