Nana Ama McBrown has gone viral after flaunting her flawless body while on a solo vacation outside Ghana

The multi-talented media personality looked incredible in a one-piece swimwear for her swimming session

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's lovely vacation video trending on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown travelled in style as she went on a solo vacation without her loving and handsome husband, Maxwell Mensah, and their lovely daughter, Baby Maxin.

The Onua Showtime host was spotted at the entrance of a plush hotel reception wearing a classy top and stylish pants while rocking her voluminous coloured hairstyle.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in stunning custom-made dresses.

Nana Ama McBrown wore a stylish one-piece of swimwear while enjoying quality time in the swimming pool.

The 46-year-old looked gorgeous in a short hairstyle without makeup in the lovely video trending online.

Watch the video below;

Nana Ama McBrown slays in a spaghetti strap jumpsuit

Nana Ama McBrown looked effortlessly chic in a simple purple jumpsuit styled with white sandals and a black designer bag.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's vacation photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

chary_blossom_ stated:

She went on vacation without Maxwell!

amissah_official stated:

But wait oo, how do you guys get these videos? Cause it’s not on her page, or did you guys always follow her, or she sends them privately to you?

bellajohnson6218 stated:

As for that Maxwell guy, no wonder he is not handsome. Na nim s3 k)k))

Ced_eunice stated:

Hard hard-working lady needs a vacation

Mercysharp stated:

A good vacation is needed in a busy career woman's life

Queenrhyma stated:

But wait, ooo, I can see some emotions or Eno, my eyes

mzz_kofie stated:

She deserves it

mimisfabnd_more stated:

You deserve it mama

afia1604 stated:

Hahahaha, enjoy for me my Evergreen

ako_vivy stated:

Relax yourself,ed3n na 3w) wiase a ensida ❤️

bennijay_littles stated:

You can’t kill yourself because of a man, enjoy madam ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Nana Ama McBrown Looks Ethereal In Beaded Tassel Sleeve Kente Gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Instagram users raving about Onua Showtime anchor Nana Ama Ama's gorgeous green kente outfit.

The Kumawood actress looked stunning with lovely cosmetics and a cute frontal hairdo.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's gorgeous 2023 Christmas outfit.

