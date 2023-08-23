Abena Korkor, in an interview with popular blogger Zionfelix, shared how tough life has been for her in the past two years after losing over GH¢200k

The socialite and media personality said she lost that much money because of mismanagement and lack of proper accounting

Abena Korkor said she had been living with depression for the past two years to the point of being bedridden for close to a year

Abena Korkor, in a conversation with renowned blogger Zionfelix, opened up about the challenging times she has faced over the past two years. The well-known socialite and media personality revealed that her life had taken a difficult turn, due to substantial financial loss and emotional struggles.

Abena Korkor disclosed that she had experienced a staggering loss of over GH¢200,000 during this period. The cause of this financial setback, she explained, was primarily due to mismanagement and a lack of proper accounting. She said the financial woes had taken a toll on her overall well-being.

During the interview, Abena Korkor shared her battle with depression, which had been a constant for the past two years. She revealed that the weight of her circumstances had pushed her into deep despair. She added that, at one point, her emotional turmoil had become so overwhelming that she was confined to her bed for nearly a year.

The media personality expressed gratitude for the support she had received from folks, such as Clemento Suarez, who was there to ensure she was doing okay during her difficult journey from depression.

Abena Korkor sparks reactions

Some folks reacted to the revelation made by Abena Korkor.

Gmaxxy80 said:

All jokes aside this lady is beautiful and very intelligent. God heal her

kwakukusi8063v reacted:

She is so clever May the good Lord heal her

asarecharity8201 commented:

Hmm Abena is trying so hard oooeiiiii

Abena Korkor leads praises

In another story, Abena Korkor, in a video, went out of character as she attended church service fully clothed and led praises.

The video had many surprised, given Abena Korkor's recent behaviour of often exposing her body on social media.

Some followers of the controversial socialite said both the devil and angels were manipulating her, which explained her parallel characters.

