God's Crown Chapel founder, Eagle Prophet, is not optimistic about the Black Stars' chances against Mozambique

According to him, the Mozambique team could score five against the Black Stars because their team is backed by a marine spirit, while Ghana's team is spiritless

The Black Stars must beat Mozambique in their last group game to stand a chance of progressing to the next stage of AFCON 2023

Ghanaian prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, popularly known as Eagle Prophet, has made a startling prophecy about the Ghana Black Stars' last group game.

The Black Stars faces Mozambique in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023) tie on Monday, January 22, 2024.

After gathering only one point from two games, losing to Cape Verde and drawing with Egypt, it is a must-win game for the Black Stars if they want to remain in the tournament.

Eagle Prophet has dropped a prophecy on the Balck Stars Photo source: @kessbentv, @blackstarsofghana

Source: Instagram

According to Eagle Prophet, the founder of God's Crown Chapel, the quest to win the game against Mozambique was not an easy one.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In a recent interview on Kessben TV, the prophet shared an ominous prediction, saying Ghana's team would find it tough because it was spiritless.

Eagle Prophet claimed that the spirit of the team was left at home, so it was difficult for the team to progress.

"The issue is, Mozambique is bringing marine spirit (maame wata) while Ghana's spirit has been left at home.

"As I speak to you now, the Mozambicans players are bathing a special water in spiritual preparation for the match but our eagle which should be protecting us is not there."

The prophet further indicated that if Mozambique scores first, Ghana cannot come back because they will score another.

"What I see in spirit is defeat. Unless we act spiritually to correct it, we will come," he said.

He also added that if Ghana manages to score just a goal, Mohammed Kudus who netted a brace against Egypt, would not be the one to score.

Prophet Fire Ogya drops another doom prophecy on Black Stars

Earlier, another prophet, Fire Ogya, angrily predicted doom for the Black Stars' AFCON 2023 campaign, saying the team would exit at the group stage.

Fire Ogya's anger came on the back of heavy backlash on social media after his prophecy about Mohammed Kudus was deemed to have failed.

In his latest interview, the 'man of God' indicated that Ghanaians had angered him, so he would not help to keep the Black Stars in the tournament.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh