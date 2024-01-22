Mozambique's coach, Chiquinho Conde, declares a strategic approach against Ghana, aiming to treat the match as a final and provoke the Black Stars.

Conde acknowledges Ghana's talent but notes their frustration, planning to exploit it.

Both teams, having drawn with Egypt and lost to Cape Verde, vie for a crucial win to advance in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mozambique's coach, Chiquinho Conde, has outlined his team's strategy to approach the match against Ghana.

The encounter between these two teams presents an opportunity for either side to secure a vital win and enhance their chances of advancing as at least the third-best-placed team in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

In a bold statement ahead of the crucial clash between Mozambique and Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations, Conde said they will play as if it were a final.

A collage of Chiquinho Conde and Chris Hughton, coaches of Mozambique and Ghana respectively Photo credit: @KojoNketsia & @Phil_John20

Source: Facebook

Conde's Strategy In Ghana Vs Mozambique Match

Conde emphasized the intention to frustrate the Black Stars and disrupt their rhythm in a bid to secure victory.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Conde revealed Mozambique's plan to give their all, playing at "200%" to win against a Ghana side that has faced challenges in securing a victory so far in the tournament.

Acknowledging Ghana's quality and the pressure they face, Conde highlighted the frustration within the Black Stars' camp, vowing to exploit it during the game.

Conde pointed out that Ghana, despite their talent, has not secured a win in the tournament, drawing 2-2 with Egypt in their previous match.

He suggested that the Black Stars play with the added motivation of their fans and emphasized Mozambique's strategy to provoke them, treating the upcoming match as a final showdown.

The coach's remarks shows the significance of the match for both teams, as they aim to progress in the tournament.

Both Ghana and Mozambique have drawn their matches against Egypt but suffered defeats to table-toppers Cape Verde.

Meanwhile Chris Hughton, the head coach of the Black Stars, asserts that his players are well-informed on the necessary actions for a favourable outcome in their last group match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mohammed Kudus And Other Black Stars Players Captured In Latest Video, Fans React

A video capturing Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus and other Black Stars players boarding a bus in Côte d'Ivoire has sparked online reactions ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match against Mozambique.

Despite a challenging start with a loss to Cape Verde and a draw with Egypt, sports journalist George Addo Jnr expresses confidence in the team's readiness to secure victory and qualify for the AFCON round of 16.

The footage, showing Kudus appearing less cheerful, adds to the anticipation surrounding the crucial upcoming match.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh