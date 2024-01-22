Shatta Wale has hinted at showing the world and his fans a new version of himself

The musician launched photos of him in a new hairstyle with a caption that has gotten many fans talking

Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts about the artiste's new look

Ghanaian artiste, Charles Nii Armah popularly known as Shatta Wale has unveiled his sizzling new hairstyle.

The artiste's change of look comes a few days away from the release of his highly anticipated album "Konekt."

Scores of fans took to social media to share their thoughts about Shatta Wale's rebirth.

Shatta Wale launches new hairstyle Photo source: Instagram/ShattaWalenima

Shatta Wale hints at his rebirth ahead of new album release

Shatta Wale recently announced that his highly anticipated album "Konekt" will be released on January 26, 2024.

The artiste's new look comes on the heels of a high-striding run last year having performed on shows locally and internationally.

The artiste's incredible success last year can also be linked to his decision to restructure his team by bringing on renowned blogger Sammy Flex as his manager and employing the production and AnR services of Nigeria's Bankuli.

Music executive and talent manager, Yaw Boadu Ayeboafoh confirmed the suspicions that Shatta Wale's new looks are part of the the musician's plans to usher in a new era after his album.

"We may never see an entirely rebirthed Shatta Wale but he is making room for some expansion. A lot of work is currently happening behind the scenes for Shatta Wale to significantly benefit from his immense potential which has been underutilized for a long time," Boadu-Ayeboafoh added.

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's new look

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts on Shatta Wale's new look.

kyei__carter noted:

Shatta is smart . He understands how to market personality as well. Tyla is popular not just because of her song water . But because of her dressing and dance move from behind

mronomski said:

Shatta make sure you don’t bath or else….

forever_realryte wrote:

Fresh boy on Yomo land

kotey_99 added:

Charley the Yomo be too much

Shatta Wale lashes at Majeed Ashimeru's disallowed goal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale was one of several celebrities who were unhappy with Black Stars AFCON opening game results.

The musician published a video on social media with a strong message criticising the Congolese referee for disallowing Majeed Ashimeru's explosive goal.

Source: YEN.com.gh