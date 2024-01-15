Self-proclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale was taken aback when Congolese referee Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo disallowed Majeed Ashimeru's goal and ruled it as an offside after a thorough VAR check

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale was unhappy when Congolese referee Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo disallowed Majeed Ashimeru's goal by ruling it as offside.

Shatta Wale and Majeed Ashimeru in photos. Image Credit: @shattawalenima and Getty Images

Shatta Wale lashes out at the referee who officiated the Ghana versus Cape Verde match

On January 14, 2024, Ghana and Cape Verde battled it out in their first game of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny.

Majeed Ashimeru's equaliser came in the first half of the game, which got many Ghanaians in the stadium and in Ghana jubilating.

However, that excitement was short lived when Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo, the main referee officiating the match, checked the VAR and ruled it off as an offside.

At that moment, Shatta Wale, who was watching the game in his plush living room, was taken aback and began to lash out at the referee for not allowing the goal.

The Bulletproof hitmaker expressed his dissatisfaction with the referee's decision in the video that has since gone viral on social media.

Below is the video of Shatta Wale's reaction when Ashimeru's goal was disallowed by the Congolese referee.

