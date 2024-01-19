Mr Eazi has opened up about his experience in Ghana after his first visit to the country as a 15-year-old boy

The musician says the country now hosts one of his favourite nightlife destinations in the world

Netizens hailed him for consistently painting Ghana in a good light in his interviews

Nigerian musician and entrepreneur, Mr Eazi came to Ghana as a 15-year-old boy to further his education at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi.

In a new interview, the artiste disclosed that his parents tricked him into choosing Ghana over Canada for his education.

Even though he had a lot of cultural shocks, the artiste maintains that coming to Ghana has been one of the best decisions of his life.

Mr Eazi confesses love for Twist

According to Mr Eazi, he fell in love with the country's music, nightlife and food but it took a while for certain meals to settle with him.

In his recent interview, he talks about his love for Ghana's infamous black pepper sauce, "Shito" and the country's nightlife scene.

The musician also confessed that "Twist Nightclub" is his favourite club in the whole world.

Last year, he was in the country with his wife, Temi Otedola for his Detty Rave event and was spotted at numerous events including Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's Guinness World Record attempt.

Netizens react to Mr Eazi's interview

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Mr Eazi's love for Ghana.

@theGOKuff said:

When I say twist is my fav club they think it’s hype. I have never not had fun.

@facts_reuben wrote:

Mr. Eazi is coded Ghanaian with Nigerian history I swear

@ChiomaAdesanya noted:

Ghana’s biggest exports: Gold, Nyash, Shitor

@cerboakye remarked:

you see I always talk of, Shito making waves again. Yet by a Nigerian.

@NanaKojoAlbert added:

u are a Ghanaian, just confess ❤️.

Mr Eazi's wife tries Fufu and Palmnut soup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi's wife and daughter of Nigerian billionaire tycoon, Femi Otedola eating Fufu in Accra.

The fashion icon shared a review of the meal on her TikTok saying it was one of the best things she has ever had.

