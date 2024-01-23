Ghanaian apostle Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has accused investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, of being responsible for the poor state of Ghana football

In an interview, Owusu Bempah linked the dismissal of the former GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantaki, after a corruption investigation to the changing fortunes of Ghana's national football teams

The apostle criticised Anas for carrying out the investigation, which led to Nyantakyi's dismissal

The founder of the Glorius Word Power Ministries, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has said that media personality and undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas is to blame for the challenges confronting Ghana football.

Speaking in an interview on Okay 101.7 FM in Accra, published on Monday, January 23, 2023, Owusu Bemapah said Anas' undercover investigation, which resulted in the removal of Kwesi Nyantakyi as the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), was responsible for the subsequent poor performances of Ghana's national football teams.

It was not immediately clear if the prophet spoke before or after the Blacks Stars' 2-2 draw against Mozambique in the AFCON 2023 tournament, which put Ghana at risk of elimination from the competition.

In the OK FM interview, Owusu Bempah said the sacking of Kwesi Nyantakyi due to Anas' investigation led to what he said was the collapse of Ghana's football. The prophet further called Anas a "criminal" who needed to be arrested, although he later withdrew the word after the radio host's insistence.

"Anas is the cause of our problems. What he did to Kwesi Nyantakyi was wrong. That's why Ghana football is not thriving," he said in the Twi language.

Anas released a video about alleged corruption at the GFA in 2018, which implicated Nyantakyi. The accusations were related to offences that investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas documented for his documentary Number 12. Nyantakyi is shown in the documentary allegedly accepting gifts and money and selling influence.

Ghanaians react to Owusu Bempah's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video:

akua655 said:

See how humbling he was in saying 'm'atwe asan'

natebube said:

Corruption has kill the game u said Anas

bagyeman said:

Few months ago a court of competent jurisdiction ruled on the question of Anas being or otherwise and I think the verdict was clear ,our media needs to be well informed.

qhwesiemrys said:

Now you all are agreeing with prophet Abi?? When you guys watched kwesi Nyantakyi ein videos from Anas you supported his Dismissal from GFA now that the team spoil you wanted him back

