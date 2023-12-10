Anas Aremeyaw Anas, an undercover Ghana journalist, has hinted at an exposé on BBC Africa Eye in January 2024

In a discussion, the media figure indicated that the work would receive worldwide attention and startle many people

However, unlike in the early days, when he received encouraging remarks for his teaser, several people have reacted negatively to the interview

Ghanaian undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has hinted at a never-before-seen exposé on organised crime that will gain significant attention and shock the world.

During an interview, the award-winning media personality disclosed that the work will likely be released on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in January 2024.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas hints at new exposé on BBC. Photo credit: akonkonsafuor/CNN.

He spoke to CNN's Stephanie Busari at the Disruptionlab Network event in Germany on combating organised crime in Africa.

"The film that I have seen, which is likely to be released on the BBC in January, shocked me, and I can tell you, get ready for a shocker on the BBC Africa Eye ... It will go global, play on the World Service, and play on BBC Africa Eye, but even when I saw the film and got to the middle, I got out and went away because the scenes are gory, people can be evil," he said.

How people reacted to Anas' interview

Netizens reacted in the comment section of a post by Akonkonsafuor. YEN.com.gh compiled some here.

Obempahnyameadom indicated:

Who has time for ur forge and evil deeds again, Anas? Shameful u.

Sexxyflex1 posted:

Anas paa na Ghanaians have removed the throwaway like that time changes ampa.

Eddie_sadam said:

Don't force money on people and say it is a bribe.

Mrsankamah posted:

Ei, please tell me if I'm in this video ooo.

Dennys_asa said:

Waste of time kɛkɛ.

Black_arabiann reacted:

We Taya am…All these investigations no dey help develop Ghana… instead going from bad to worse.

Phylantikz commented:

We can't wait .

Thejohnyrex asked:

How has any of his exposés helped?

Ebonels5 indicated:

Corruption is everywhere..... White pipo sef corrupt pass our leaders if not dem not to come to Africa to mess it up in the name of resources. Go & investigate them.

Nanaboateng579 said:

Hope it's not about the current government because you have tried to bring this government down, but still, naa 3nfa.

Slichy commented:

Massa, go and sit down! BBC ana ey3 den?

Boakye_yiadom mentioned:

Good job .

Geovaniedosamoah said:

Is he still forcing money on people and later saying it is a bribe? Lol.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas declared 2021 Foreign Journalist of the Year

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Anas Aremeyaw Anas emerged as the 2021 NABJ Percy Qoboza.

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) event organisers revealed this in a letter to a prominent journalist.

