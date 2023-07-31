The founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah, has said he is powerful enough to determine Ghana's fate

Rev Bempah said during a sermon that Ghana could not make any progress without him

Because he considers himself as God's progress, he said if he gets angry then Ghana starts to suffer

Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has described himself as one of the most important people in Ghana at the moment.

Bempah believes he even has the power to determine the fate of Ghana.

Isaac Owusu-Bempah is the founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministry. Source: Facebook/@Apostle Dr.IsaacOwusu-Bempah

Source: Facebook

The outspoken founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International said the course he could put Ghana on depends on his mood.

He also said he had Ghana in his hands.

"If you put me aside, this nation would not progress as it has to. If I get angry, this nation would not progress as it should."

"If I am content, this nation is okay, but if I get angry, this nation becomes troubled. I'm not God, but I'm God's prophet," he said during a sermon on Sunday

Positive outlook for 2023

YEN.com.gh reported that Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah held a positive view of the year 2023.

Bempah said he foresaw goodness for Ghana and Ghanaians in 2023 when delivering a prophecy.

As an example, he said people without property should not be surprised if their fortunes change in 2023 for the better.

Election 2024 prediction

Bempah, a New Patriotic Party sympathiser, has not shied away from major political declarations.

In 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that the preacher said he would declare whoever will become Ghana's next president.

He assured his congregants that the identity of Ghana's next president would be disclosed in his church.

Back in 2021, he said he saw in a vision that God had taken power from the elephant and handed it over to someone else.

In political circles, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is known to have the symbol of the elephant.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh