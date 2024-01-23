A prophet rightly predicted the outcome of Ghana's game against Mozambique, and a video of his prediction is trending after the game

The prophet mentioned that Ghana was going to draw the game and bow out of the 2023 AFCON

Ghanaians are not pleased with the 2:2 draw, spelling doom for the Black Stars, who are set to exit from the completion with just two points

A Ghanaian prophet, who goes by the name of Fire Ogya, has become a sensation on social media after his prediction about the Ghana-Mozambique match in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) came true.

Fire Ogya had predicted that the Black Stars would draw with the Mambas and fail to qualify from their group. He also said that Mohammed Kudus, who scored two goals against Egypt, would not perform well in the game.

The prophet made his prediction in a video that was posted on his TikTok page. In the video, he claimed that he had a vision from God that revealed the outcome of the match.

Fire Ogya’s prediction turned out to be true, as Ghana drew 2-2 with Mozambique on January 22, 2024. The Black Stars took the lead twice through Jordan Ayew, but Mozambique equalized. Dede Ayew conceded a handball in the box, which led to Mozambique’s first goal from the penalty spot. The Mambas subsequently scored a second goal in the final minutes of the game.

Fire Ogya sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kelanly said:

He did, apologise for calling him a Fraud, that was such a low blow!

franciswhyte commented:

Chale the man he be serious prophet..

KwasiSwatson reacted:

These gh pastors be scam ....he record am leak am after the match... this video was nowhere it the match finish

Chris Hughton explains changes

In another story, Chris Hughton has explained the reason behind the substitution of Joseph Paintsil for Dede Ayew, which ended up costing Ghana.

The coach explained that during the halftime break, he felt Paintsil was fatigued and decided to change him for Ayew instantly.

The change confused many Ghanaians as Paintsil had won Ghana a penalty, which led to Ghana's first goal in the half.

