Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown was seen in a beautiful TikTok video with veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo

The actress danced to a popular TikTok tune to celebrate the actor’s birthday and show appreciation for his love and dedication

Netizens reacted to the trending video and applauded her for taking the time to celebrate and acknowledge the works of the legendary actor

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown posted a TikTok video of herself and veteran Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo.

The video was posted to celebrate the veteran actor on his birthday. Nana Ama called him a legend and thanked him for all the good things he has done for the movie industry.

Nana Ama McBrown and Kofi Adjorlolo in the viral video celebrating Adjorlolo on his birthday Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

Kofi Adjorlolo is undoubtedly a name worth praising due to his success in the movie industry. He has also been an inspiration to many young people who are passionate about making movies.

Fans of the actress also shared their love and support for the veteran actor. Some Ghanaians were excited about Nana Ama McBrown’s persistence in celebrating legends.

Others feel there is a special trait about Nana Ama when it comes to praising and giving respect to people who inspired her career.

Watch Nana Ama McBrown's video with Kofi Adjorlolo below:

Ghanaians reacted to Nana Ama McBrown’s TikTok video with Kofi Adjorlolo

akosua_becklyn_ commented:

Nana ama ankasa de3 ur a whole mood full of positive vibes in see how I'm smiling here as adey watchiel le) le) God bless you Uncle Kofi. Long live McBrown 1

wilton.mia commented:

Awww she always puts smile on my face anytime I watch her media. Mummy McBrown

ellas_klosette commented:

There is this thing with females called Ama there is never a dull moment with us! Saturday borns, let's take it. GOD bless you Nana!!

Source: YEN.com.gh