Ghanaian professional footballer Daniel Amartey removed his Black Stars jersey after the team drew in their final group stage match at the 2023 AFCON

Photos of his gesture have gone viral on social media as many Ghanaians analyse his intention behind it

Meanwhile, many other Ghanaians are hopeful the team might secure their spot in the round of 16 when the final group stage games have been played

Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey stripped off his Black Stars jersey after the country drew with Mozambique in a crucial game that was a determinant in their place in the round of 16 in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Daniel Amartey removes his Black Stars jersey

Daniel Amartey sparked emotions among Ghanaians when he removed his jersey after the country drew with Mozambique in their final group B game in the 2023 AFCON on January 22, 2024.

The Ghanaian defender approached the fans in the stands at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium removed his jersey and wore only his boxers.

His gesture in the photos was to empathise with the many angry and teary supporters who were unhappy about the team leaving their spot in the round of 16 hanging.

However, many other Ghanaians are hopeful the team will secure a spot in the round of 16 after Groups C, D, E and F play their final group games on January 23 and 24, 2024.

Below are photos of Daniel Amartey removing his jersey to empathise with fans after failing to win the game with Mozambique.

Ghanaians reacted to Daniel Amartey's gestures after the game

Many Ghanaians on social media shared their views on Daniel Amartey's gestures after the game between Mozambique and Ghana.

@AccraSmall said:

His last game for Ghana black star .. he is retired!! No call up for him again !! Dede Ayew finish , Jordan finish .. Baba iddrisu useless player.

@OhenebaOb said:

U have this player, sitting on the bench for nothing. I love him kudos Amartey.

@unruly_ceo said:

He is communicating something to Ghanaians, that communication needs to be decoded,and code Micky is the only person that can do that @code_micky please do the needful

@2ktrapper10 said:

This guy knows something we don't and some people will start bashing him

@nanaynhyira said:

He is communicating something to Ghanaians, that communication needs to be decoded.

"I take responsibility": Chris Hughton begs fans not to blame the Black Stars

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Stars managed a draw against Mozambique in their final 2023 AFCON group game.

The team's abysmal performance at the 2023 AFCON tournament this year has dashed the hopes of many Ghanaian supporters.

Coach Chris Hughton wants supporters to blame him for the Black Stars' woes rather than his men.

