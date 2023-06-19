Ghanaian rapper Medikal has said that maybe marriage is not for people in the creative art industry

Ghanaian rapper Medikal, known privately as Samuel Adu Frimpong, has shared a tweet about his marriage that has got his fans talking.

The rapper claimed that maybe marriage is not for people in the creative arts industry.

Medikal claims marriage may not be for him Photo credit: @amgmedikal @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

In a tweet on June 19, 2023, the rapper hinted at possible marital issues between him and his wife, Fella Makafui. The award-winning rapper stated that he had tried his best in his marriage.

Since the rapper shared the tweet amid ongoing revelations from Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson's book, most of his fans requested that he hold on to his information.

Medikal said:

Marriage is not for creatives, maybe not for me. I tried ‍♂️

See Medikal's post below:

Medikal speaks on divorce rumours

The statement by Medikal is not the first of its kind. The successful rapper had earlier trended in the news with claims that he was having marital issues with Fella. The singer of Street Code later clarified the situation surrounding the rumoured divorce from his wife.

Medikal revealed to Abeiku Santana during an interview on Okay FM that there was no such thing happening between him and his wonderful wife, adding that they are a happy couple.

The comments from many Ghanaians on the video were about how unique their marriage is and they brought up particular points about the famous couple.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Medikal's claim about his marriage

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to the tweet, telling the rapper to put the information on hold since they assumed he was trying to gain an audience for his songs.

@Opresii commented:

Put this one for fridge inside… we already get some meat we Dey digest for today

@BenopaOnyx1 commented:

Not today bro. Delete and post it tomorrow

@CopGuyGuy commented:

Be careful my brother . Yvonne Nelson serve us breakfast already pls

@JaY_Redington commented:

It won't work bro. Try your luck next time

Shatta Wale opens up about Medikal and Fella Makafui's divorce rumours

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Shatta Wale spoke about the speculation surrounding Medikal and Fella Makafui's marriage for the first time.

He asserted that Medikal is of an age at which he can make his own judgments and that he does not direct Medikal's actions.

Even if Medikal and Fella Makafui decide to part ways, he continued, Ghanaians will still point to him as the cause.

