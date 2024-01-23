The Ghana Supporters Union are not pleased with their living conditions in Abidjan, sparking reactions on social media

One of the supporters took a video of their room, where they lay on students' mattresses and lamented about the poor condition

There was a split in opinion on the matter as many felt the conditions were ok given Ghana's financial position

A video of the living conditions of the Ghana Supporters Union in Abidjan, where they are cheering for the Black Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations, has gone viral on social media and sparked a heated debate among Ghanaians.

The video, which was reportedly taken by one of the supporters, shows a room where several people are supposed to lie on thin mattresses on the floor, with no proper bedding or furniture. The supporter who recorded the video could be heard complaining about the poor state of the room, saying that they deserve better treatment from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the government.

The video has elicited mixed reactions from the public, with some Ghanaians sympathizing with the supporters and others criticizing them for being ungrateful and unrealistic. Some people felt the conditions were not as poor as it was made to look. This is the second time the association has complained.

Ghana supporters spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Cryptosearch101 said:

Like seriously? Meanwhile if they support the blackstars to qualify with today’s match, each player is getting $30,000. Why?

fawogyimiiko commented:

Make dem come home eehhh , why ebe force anaaa ?

natioonn reacted:

Ebi cool or? abi the tournament is only a month and the government cannot afford a hotel for all of them. As long as the room is nice and they sleep on a mattress. They can manage.

Fire Ogya's prediction

In another story, Prophet Fire Ogya has angrily predicted doom for the Black Stars' AFCON 2023 campaign, saying the team will exit at the group stage.

Fire Ogya's anger comes on the back of heavy backlash on social media after his prophecy about Mohammed Kudus was deemed to have failed.

In his latest interview, the 'man of God' indicated that Ghanaians had angered him so he would not help to keep the Black Stars in the tournament.

