Yaw Dabo, in a video, spoke to a group of young players vying to join his football academy, Dabo Soccer Academy

The actor told the young boys that the rules in his academy were very strict, adding that he did not tolerate indiscipline

He told the boys that it was compulsory for players at Dabo Soccer Academy to sleep by 8 PM

Ghanaian actor and comedian Yaw Dabo has revealed some of the rules he has set for his football academy, Dabo Soccer Academy, in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Yaw Dabo Advises Players Photo Source: samuel_dabo

Source: TikTok

In the video, Dabo could be seen addressing a group of young boys who are aspiring to join his academy, which he launched in 2020 to nurture and promote football talents in the country.

Dabo told the boys that his academy was not a place for fun and games but a serious institution that demanded discipline and commitment from its players.

He said that he did not tolerate any form of indiscipline and also added that it was compulsory for the players to sleep by 8 PM every day and wake up early to start their training sessions.

He warned the boys that if they failed to follow his rules, they would be kicked out of the academy without mercy.

The actor mentioned that his aim was to produce players who would make Ghana proud on the international stage and urged the boys to take the opportunity seriously and work hard to realize their dreams of becoming professional footballers.

Yaw Dabo sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Merlinton said:

Good one there, discipline is important

Daniel Ofori-Acheampong wrote:

Is the English for me, Dabo is doing great

OAKsLadies reacted:

eiii, byforce sleeping

Yaw Dabo supports lady

In another story, Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo travelled from Kumasi to Tamale to rally behind Faila Abdul Razak as she attempted to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cook-a-thon.

He advised all Ghanaians to make it a point to travel to Tamale to support the Ghanaian chef despite the distance and also applauded her for her bravery.

The video touched many hearts, while others criticised him for his poor English.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh