Ghanaian radio personality and marketing expert, Abeiku Santana, has sent a strong message to social media addicts

The experienced broadcaster said people who spend more than three hours a day browsing on social media should not expect a great future

Abeiku Santana's comments sparked reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Renowned media personality Abeiku Santana has lambasted people who spend long hours on social media.

According to the radio host, any person who spends more than three hours a day on social media browsing, chatting, watching videos, and sharing tweets should not expect to achieve anything worthwhile.

Abeiku Santana fires social media addicts. Photo Credit: @abeikusantana

Source: Instagram

Abeiku Santana slams lazy people

Abeiku, who bagged his second master's degree in March 2023, explained that social media was good only if people made money from it. However, if all people did was browse all day long, they would be wasting their lives.

The media personality, who recently organised a road trip from Accra to Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire, admonished netizens to use their time wisely in order to have a brighter future.

He said in the video found on Sika Official's X account:

You have 24 hours. We all have 24 hours. But what do you do with your 24 hours? Some people spend three hours on social media; it's not bad unless you're making money on social media. But if you go from Twitter to YouTube to watch videos, then go to WhatsApp and share videos, before you realise, from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m., you haven't done anything. If you're still doing this in 2024, don't expect a great future. Never take your present for granted, because that is the foundation of your future.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the video of Abeiku Santana

YEN.com.gh has collected some comments under the post. See some below.

manuelphrimpz said:

Then the 1 million views de3 ego hard give Gh artistes oo cos we all dey go find money offline

kaytoons_studio said:

hardest truth!!!!

starboyorlando1 said:

oh what do I do, am?

fobbyrd added:

What I have noticed is that in this life, when you have money in your pocket, you feel everyone is not serious

gold_payment said:

Facts, though, but the only thing is there’s no job so social media is a way to console yourself

Abeiku Santana Calls MzGee The Best Journalist In Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that Abeiku Santana called MzGee, known privately as Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, a popular TV host in Ghana, the best Ghanaian journalist.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, MzGee revealed that she had heard about the trending claims that she yearned to be like her predecessor, Nana Ama McBrown, when hosting the United Showbiz program.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh