Ghanaian ace broadcaster Abeiku Santana is leading a team of football lovers on a road trip from Accra to Abidjan

The trip is part of activities to support the Ghana Black Stars as they play in the AFCON games

The Black Stars have two games in the coming week and fans are eager to support them

Ghanaian broadcaster Abeiku Santana has organised a road trip from Accra all the way to Abidjan in Ivory Coast.

The road trip aims to support the Black Stars to go for gold in the 2023 AFCON games. A team of more than 20 people are embarking on the road trip.

Abeiku Santana's team travels to Abidjan to support Black Stars. Photo: @abeikusantana @blackstarsofghana

Source: Instagram

Road trip to Abidjan

Sponsored by Abeiku Santana's very own Kaya Tours, a travel and tour company, the team, led by a female celebrity mechanic, @shecanic_gh, will be travelling in personal cars all the way to the Ivorian capital city.

The team will give Ghanaians live updates of the football matches from Ivory Coast. They will also tour some major towns and tourist sites in the area.

Watch some videos from the road trip below:

When the team stopped to refresh and dine:

The Black Stars of Ghana will be facing three countries in the group-stage matches of the AFCON. Their first group game was against Cape Verde yesterday, January 14; their second game will be against Egypt on January 18; and their third game will be against Mozambique on January 22.

Netizens react to the road trip

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the post. See them below.

krisjunior07 said:

Awww safe journey, Ghana we are bringing It home ampaa ❤️

kampusstyle added:

Beautiful, I could have join the convoy ooo, where have y’all gotten to

ma_princ said:

How i wish i was part of the team

crave_malizfoods asked:

Individual personal cars or Government is in charge of the expenses... Anyway good luck Blackstars

s_agyepong said:

Pls be careful the players can surprise u..they can come home before u get there... CAUTION!!

nanaamapryn said:

People still get excited about black stars playing? lmao

