Award-winning media personality Abeiku Santana recently bagged a Master's degree in Marketing Strategy from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS)

That happened to be his third post-bachelor certificate, following an earlier Master's degree from the University of Cape Coast and a Post Graduate Diploma from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)

The Okay FM presenter had a chat with YEN.com.gh to discuss his academic exploits and the potential pursuit of a PhD

Celebrated Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana took over the internet by storm with videos and pictures from his graduation from the University of Ghana Business School.

After a year of dedication and perseverance, he graduated with excellent grades after pursuing a Master's in Marketing Strategy.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, he shared how he excelled despite having a busy schedule filled with ambassadorial responsibilities, radio and television duties, MCing and studying.

Feeling about acquiring 2nd Masters

Sharing how he felt after bagging his second Master's degree, Abeiku Santana noted that amassing Master's degrees is a great feeling. He added that it comes with and does provide a sense of pride and accomplishment.

“One can only do that with a lot of hard work, discipline and commitment, commitment to some of my own principles and it clearly shows how I value education.”

Balancing work and school

Abeiku Sanatana is a presenter at Despite Media, where he hosts such as ATUU and other radio and television shows. He even sits in for other hosts on the network. He is also the face of many brands in the country, including MTN's aYo and Adom Group of Companies, to mention a few.

Throwing more light on how he balances work and school, he said:

“Combining school and work can be very challenging, as it requires a lot of time management and prioritisation. It can also be mentally and physically exhausting. However, many people have done it successfully by creating a schedule, setting realistic goals, and staying focused.”

He used the opportunity to thank his wife, Mrs. Benyiwaa Aggrey and the leadership at Despite Media, who were solid support systems during his time in school.

“Having a strong support system like mine can make it easier to balance work and school. my colleagues, friends, coworkers, and even some of my professors who offered support and encouragement throughout the process.”

Challenges in school: Deferring a course

Sharing some challenges about his time in school, he stated that there were moments he had to defer a course. He added that although the practice is common, he had doubts and frustrations about the programme.

He stated that those moments arose when there was a clash between work and his academic life. Sharing some words of inspiration, he further noted that such moments require dedication, hard work, and sacrifices to sail through.

“There are times that may take you out of the city to a remote area where the network is bad to connect with your colleagues and lectures online, but it's been a great journey.”

His motivation to go back to school despite having a good job and stable income

Abeiku Santana noted that people are motivated by different things, including personal goals, passion, recognition, and the desire to make a positive impact. However, he stated that one must highlight and note down what motivates them since that is the driving force to continue achieving success.

“Mine is that personal fulfillment i enjoy getting to know and understanding new things fuel with knowledge and my commitment to continuous improvement as a mentor to many in my field as a Media, Marketing, Public Relations, Tourism Consultant, Brand Strategist, Entrepreneur, Motivational Speaker and Philanthropist.”

Further studies in acquiring a PhD

Speaking on whether he would move further on the academic ladder, he confirmed his in pursuing a PhD adding that:

“I know my goals, interests, and resources, and I don't want to waste any more time but to reap the benefits, including expanding my knowledge, enhancing different career paths and prospects, and contributing to the development of my country.”

At the end of the interview, he acknowledged the support of his fans and supporters. He added that they provide a lot of motivation and encouragement. He also thanked the listeners and viewers who follow his shows on radio and television, as well as his friends and family.

