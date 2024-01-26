Afua Asantewaa Aduonum took to social media to celebrate her supportive husband as he turned a year older on January 26, 2024

She shared a lovely couple picture and wrote a heartwarming message where she disclosed that they had been married for eight years and had known each other for 11 years

Meanwhile, in the background story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Guinness World Record is still reviewing her sing-a-thon attempt

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the Ghanaian broadcaster who attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest sing-a-thon in December 2023, has taken to social media to celebrate her supportive husband, Kofi Aduonum, as he turned a year older.

Afua Asantewaa celebrated her husband's birthday

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum took to her social media pages to share a lovely picture of her seated beside her husband, Kofi Aduonum. In the caption, she wrote a touching message, noting that his birthday always brings her joy.

"This won’t be my first, neither will it be my last, because we are together forever, Chairman. Days like this bring me so much joy," she wrote in the lovely message.

In her heartfelt message, Mrs Aduonum also disclosed that she and her husband have known each other for 11 years and out of those 11, they have been happily married for eight.

"I want to grow old and spend each moment with you like we have done the past 11 years as friends and 8 years as besties of love."

Concluding her message in jest, Afua Asantewaa told her husband to see her "in chambers".

"My superhuman, happy birthday. See you in chambers."

Afua Asantewaa celebrated her husband, Kofi Aduonum, with a lovely post on his birthday.

"Afua will know her results soon": GWR provided a new update on Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon

YEN.com.gh reported that the GWR was still reviewing the evidence sent by Afua Asantewaa on her singing marathon world record-breaking attempt.

After the review, the result from the GWR would be sent to Afua Adounum.

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the post shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the GWR.

