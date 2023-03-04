The family of the late Black Stars player Christian Atsu has shared date, venue and other details concerning his final funeral rites

Disclosing the information on the grounds of the one-week observation of the late player, they stated that the funeral would be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra

In the background story, YEN.com.gh has compiled pictures and videos from the 1-week celebration of life of the late Chelsea and Newcastle player

The family of the late Black Stars player Christian Atsu have shared details of his final funeral rites.

The announcement was made on March 4, 2023, at the One Week Celebration of life of the deceased professional footballer.

According to the family, Friday, March 17, 2023, will be the set date when Christian Atsu would be laid to rest. The funeral will be held at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra on the set date.

Also, the date of the funeral is scheduled six days before the Black Stars' game against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier that will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 23, 2023.

Meanwhile, March 4, 2023, marks exactly two weeks since Christian Atsu's lifeless body was retrieved from the rubble following the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

His body was found on Saturday, February 18, 2022, at the site of his collapsed apartment, twelve days after the earthquake.

Also, before his unexpected demise, the 31-year-old talented footballer made 65 appearances for the Ghana National Team, Black Stars, after making his debut in an international friendly game against Lesotho at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in 2012.

Videos and pictures from Christian Atsu's 1-week observation

In a related story reported by YEN.com.gh, Christian Atsu's 1-week celebration of life was held on March 4, 2023, at the Adjiringanor Astro Turf at East Legon.

Many dignitaries, such as GFA officials, former coaches, and presidential hopefuls, among others, graced the occasion.

YEN.com.gh compiled videos and pictures from the ceremony which remembers the passing of the late Ghana Black Stars player

