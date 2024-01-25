TikTok sensation, Aba Dope was a guest on TV3's "The Day Show" with Berla Mundi

The internet star shared her journey to fame and her brief stint in China as a professional teacher

Her experience has gotten many of her fans talking about her honesty and drive towards success

Ghanaian entrepreneur and influencer, Aba Dope has opened up about her topsy-turvy journey to success with Berla Mundi on TV3's "The Day Show."

The Ghanaian socialite has become popular for her unapologetic plastic look and funny TikTok videos.

In her chat with Berla Mundi, she talked about her nursing career which forced her to relocate to China in search of better opportunities.

Aba Dope recounts her past ordeals in China Photo source: Instagram/Aba_dope

Aba Dope talks about her stint in China

According to Aba Dope, she chose to become a nurse in China due to the convenience of earning more from other side jobs.

The socialite who recently launched her restaurant said she accepted an English teaching role in China but got sacked.

"I was sacked from my job as an English teacher in China because of my awful pronunciation", the internet sensation explained in her chat with Berla Mundi.

Aba Dope who now hosts Onua TV's Concert party added that she had to retake English lessons in China to be successful in her next teaching side hustle.

Netizens react to Aba Dope's stint in China

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Aba Dope's past in China.

queen_ayisha_xx said:

Teaching in China really made improve my pronunciation especially phonics hahahaaha .this place is not easy lol and that the only work we can do aside business in China

_jeimilee wrote:

This lady is always honest and funny

_naima_nd remarked:

this lady is effortlessly funny

richloveababio commented:

our pronouncements is bad that why some of us fails in oral English

ghansahjay added:

Oh, now I understand her. She's a real hustler

