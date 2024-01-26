Ras Nene and Kalsoume Sinare, in a video, met on set, and the bond between them seemed strong as they had a conversation

Ghanaian actors Ras Nene and Kalsoume Sinare have delighted their fans with a video of them having a fun conversation on set.

The video, which was posted on TikTok by Kalsoume Sinare, showed the two stars sharing a laugh and speaking in Mossi, one of the four official regional languages of Burkina Faso, also spoken in the Northern part of Ghana.

Ras Nene surprised many with his fluency in Mossi as he joked with Kalsoume Sinare. The two movie stars seemed to have a strong bond as they exchanged pleasantries and compliments in the video.

The video has received lots of views and thousands of comments on TikTok, with many Ghanaians admiring the friendship between Ras Nene and Kalsoume Sinare.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Murphy Meech said:

much respect to this beautiful woman. Happy to see her still looking strong and beautiful. legends

Proowusu5 reacted:

eeeeii so this woman refuses to grow wow much love

JonathanZahrah commented:

This love Ghanaian got whenever they meet each other is very Amazing

l love her, for speaking Mossi is waooo❤

Kojo kumpong wrote:

#Babina that movie was very nice, that was when I fall in love with this woman

Nkenkaasu Live wrote:

For bringing this beauty and lovely lady to set is nice big ups they paved the way

Kyekyeku gets blessed by Dr Likee

In another story, Ras Nene, in a heartwarming video, prayed for his protege, Kyekyeku, after he won Best Comedian at the YEN Entertainment Awards.

The actor showered blessings on Kykyeku, who's like a son to him, and prayed that he would outdo him and achieve greater things.

The beautiful moment took place on the set of Kyekyeku's upcoming movie, 1954, which is set to be released on March 6, 2024.

