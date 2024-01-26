One of Dr Likee's crew members, Aboske, recently got enrolled at Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School and was escorted by some of his crew members

In a video that has surfaced, Kyekyeku, Papa Kumasi, C Confion and others visited students of the school in their classroom and urged them to take good care of Aboske

The students were excited to see the young actor in the same class with them and cheered loudly as the actors spoke

One of the rising stars of Ghana’s comedy scene, Aboske, recently joined Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) in Kumasi, Ashanti Region. The young actor, who is part of Dr Likee’s crew, was escorted to the school by some of his colleagues.

Aboske, Papa Kumasi and friends at OKESS

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Kyekyeku, Papa Kumasi, C Confion, and others visited students of the school in their classroom and urged them to take good care of Aboske. Papa Kumasi jokingly told the students that Aboske must be made the entertainment prefect.

The actors also cracked jokes and entertained the students, who were excited to see Aboske in the same class as them and cheered loudly as the actors spoke.

Kyekyeku joked that Aboske, who is diminutive, is old enough to be the grandfather of his mates and urged them to be good to him.

Aboske and crew members get many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

SekBoat said:

This thing is Funny and nice

Joseph Bayor wrote:

Dr likee crew is united paaa…he is a great leader

kobe343 reacted:

But he already completed the school 1979 with Akabenazer

Faronze reacted:

Aboske be nice boy o

