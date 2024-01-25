Actor/ YouTube star Ras Nene has shared his excitement for the debut film production of his protégé, Kyekyeku

Ras Nene explained that this great milestone achieved by Kyekyeku has brought honour to the entire crew

Kyekyeku's first-ever movie, 1957, features Kalsoume Sinare, Ras Nene, Vanessa Nicole, and other Stars

Actor and YouTube star Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee, in an interview with blogger Zionfelix said his protégé Kyekyeku has made him very proud as he produced his first movie.

Dr Likee could not hide his excitement about the young actor's achievement and mentioned that his entire crew was ready to help Kyekyeku reach his peak potential.

Ras Nene explained that the accolades Kyekyeku had received for his production were reaching him also and were humbling.

Ras Nene advises people who are nurturing others

The actor used the opportunity to advise people nurturing others to instil in their mentees proper work ethics so that they leave and succeed all, the honour comes back to their mentor.

I'd plead with all who are nurturing anyone to be patient. Yes, sometimes the kids are stubborn, but that is why they are under you, so that you can teach them great work ethics and respect. They follow everything you do, so you would have to show discipline for them to emulate. he said

Social media react to Ras Nene

Many people on social media reacted to Ras Nene's video. Yen.com.gh gathered a few of these reactions:

@Hulda❤️B said:

Like he want everyone to be great around him

@simonjuniorotenga said:

Dr likee is really a father

@Adiko said:

Dr Likee is one in a million

@Reggi b said:

I’ve loved Dr likee’s movie ever since I started watching his movies you are great Dr be blessed

Protégé of Dr Likee gains admission to OKESS

Yen.com.gh reported earlier that Aboske, a protégé of Dr Likee, is trending after a video confirmed that he is a first-year senior high school student.

The young actor was spotted in the company of actors Shifo, Kyekeku and Papa Kumasi, interacting with some students on the campus of Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School in Kumasi.

